Rajamahendravaram: Minister Taneti Vanitha consoles Dalit youth tortured by cops

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha has said that the government suspended Sitanagaram inspector and constables who tonsured the head of a Dalit youth in the police station.

After enquiring about his health at KIMS hospital here on Wednesday, she said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy responded immediately after hearing the news and ordered for an inquiry.

The government cannot spare anyone including policemen who violates the rules. A case was registered against sub-inspector Firozsha and other constables, she said.

This type of harassment cannot be spared, she said. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and others were present.