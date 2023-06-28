Rajamahendravaram: Minister Taneti Vanitha lays stone for water scheme

Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha on Tuesday laid foundation stone for the construction of taps and pipelines to the houses, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.91 crore, to provide water to all the houses free of cost. The programme was held at Chagallu village secretariat under the auspices of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department as part of Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Minister also inaugurated newly constructed RBK (Agricultural Produce Storage Centre) building at S Muppavaram village. She reviewed the services and information provided at the new RBK building. She interacted with the locals about the problems in the village and the ongoing development works.