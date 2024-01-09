  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Ministers promise to resolve issues of SSA staff

Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna receiving petitions from Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan contract and outsourced employees in Rajamahendravaram on Monday
Highlights

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, BC Welfare, Information, and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram have assured that they will take the demands of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) staff to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, BC Welfare, Information, and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram have assured that they will take the demands of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) staff to the notice of the Chief Minister. The SSA staff demand integration of the employees of different departments working under Samagra Shiksha into the Education department and implementing the HR policy.

Members of the SSA Contract and Outsourcing Employees Federation (JAC) who were participating in an indefinite strike on the 20th day on Monday submitted their petitions to the Ministers and MP on Monday at their protest camp in front of the DEO office, Kotagummam, Rajahmundry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ministers and MP said that they would extend their support to solve the problems. JAC leaders M Raghu Nath, D Vamsi Krishnam Raju, P Durga Prasad, R Venkata Raju, Mirapa Raju, Venkat and others demanded that the existing part-time system should be abolished and the full-time contract system should be implemented.

In this protest programme, the outsourcing and contract employees of SSA B Sridevi, Renuka, Ramakrishna, Mizora, Bhaskar, Rambabu, Balaji, Surya Kumari and Ramana participated.

