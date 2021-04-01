Top
Rajamahendravaram: Mountaineer from city conquers Kilimanjaro in Africa

MP Bharat Ram felicitating mountaineer Achanta Umesh in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday
MP Bharat Ram felicitating mountaineer Achanta Umesh in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday

Rajamahendravaram: International mountaineer Achanta Umesh created record by climbing South Africa'shighest mountain Kilimanjaro and brought name and fame to the city, said MP Margani Bharat Ram.

Felicitating Umesh at his office here on Thursday, he said Umesh is an inspiration to theyouth and an example for dedication. Earlier, Umesh also created record in internationalTable Tennis tournaments.

Plans are afoot to make the city as sports hub and as part of it, an indoor stadium, footballfield and swimming pool are coming up atNannaya University campus shortly and an expert teamfrom Sports Authority of India (SAI) inspected the campus. International sports meet will be conducted in the city and State government is committed to development of sports, he added.

Later, the mountaineer Achanta Umesh said that he climbed 19,340 feet height of Kilimanjaromountain and it took 10 days to come back. MP Bharat also encouraged me in this regard, he averred.

Later, the MP along with MLA Adireddy Bhavani inaugurated Covid-19 vaccination centre near papermill.

