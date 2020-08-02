Rajamahendravaram: MP Bharat Ram distributes essentials among cinema workers

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram distributed essential commodity kits to 100 workers of cinemason the premises of Swamy theatre here on Sunday, under the aegis of noted non-governmental organization SwarnandhraSevaSamsta (SSS).



Later, he said SSA is serving migrant workers and hapless people continuously for 100 days during this Corona pandemic by spending lakhs of rupees. If the people extends their cooperation to theorganization it can serve the needy more effectively. He congratulated SSS founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu for his relentless efforts to help the needyin society and assured to extend his help to it.

Dr Gubbala Rambabu said Rs 1.80 lakh worth of essential commodity kits were distributed to cinema workers who are facing problems due to Corona. In the first phase, 100 days continuous service was extended to migrant workers and hapless people with food andother facilities. In the second phase,Rs 850 worth of essential commodities and Rs 500 cash was given. SSS isin frontline to help the people at any time and the service will be continued in future also.

SSS members A Vasu, B Bharani Tapeswar and others were present.