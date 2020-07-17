Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram, civic chief inspect road works

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram and Commissioner Abhishikt Kishore accompanied by engineering and town planning officials inspected road works in the city on Friday.

The MP said that in addition to the new master plan, All Bank Colony Road, Central Jail Road, Quarry Market Junction, Anand Nagar Road, Villupuram Road, Shelton Junction, SVG Market Road near RTC Complex will be widened to 100 feet.

He said planned steps have been taken for developing the drains and culverts.

He said that in line with the expansion of traffic in the city, dividers, flyovers and roads connecting to approach roads are being widened to a higher standard.

He said that at present all the works are being undertaken package wise and all the road constructions will be completed in a timely manner.

