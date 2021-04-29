Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram inspects quarantine centre

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram inspected quarantine centre arranged on the premises of ECM hospital at Dowleswaram on Wednesday. Under the aegis of Dr Jayadev, some doctors are maintaining the centre.

He enquired with the doctors about the available facilities and treatment being given to the Covid patients. He instructed the medical and health department officials to provide necessary facilities and medical aid to corona patients in all hospitals and quarantine centres.

The government is very much particular to put an end to the second wave of corona and provid necessary funds, medicines along with arranging quarantine centres as per need. Many complaints

are being received stating that used PPE kits were thrown everywhere instead of keeping them in a particular place.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the respective officials to increase daily corona tests and advised the medical fraternity to work with commitment to come out from the pandemic, the MP said.

Health services coordinator Dr T Ramesh Kishore, Dr Jayadev, deputy medical and health officer Dr Komala, YSRCP rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar and others were present.