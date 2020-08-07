Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram says no dearth of funds to deal with Covid

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has said that the doctors are working relentlessly to combat Covid-19 pandemic and giving quality treatment to the patients.



Inaugurating Quick-n-Care 24 Hours hospital here on Thursday he said the services of the doctors cannot be forgotten. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is reviewing Corona position very frequently and putting his endeavour to combat it. He directed the respective officials to initiate steps to provide necessary medicines, beds, food etc to Corona afflicted persons. The MP said that there is no funds crunch to eradicate Corona. Maintaining of social distance, wearing of masks and sanitisation are the remedies to combat Corona, he added. Hospital chief executive officer Dr B Ravi Raju and others were present.