Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram urges people to support CM in local body polls

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram appealed to the people to support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing local body elections.

Participating in Padayatra in Jegurupadu village on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working round the clock for the welfare of the people and for the development of the state. Every month he is introducing one welfare scheme though there is funds crunch and the people are receiving the fruits of welfare schemes in right time.

First of its kind in the country, volunteers system was introduced in the state to deliver the goods at the doorstep of the people in the said time for which the people are expressing happiness. Elected representatives of other states are showing interest about the implementation of welfare scheme though the state is passing through financial problems, he added.

The MP further said under Nadu-Nedu programme, all the schools in the state were given facelift and also provided basic facilities on par with corporate schools. Many parents are showing interest to admit their children in the government and corporation schools.

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is creating hurdles through courts, to the government to not distribute house sites and houses and on the other side encouraging dharnas to cheat the people, he alleged. YSRCP leaders G Babu, K Sagar, RR Rao, Stalin and many others were present.