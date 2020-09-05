Rajamahendravaram: Multi-purpose Ankudu tree cultivation neglected

Rajamahendravaram: Forest department is neglecting cultivation of Ankudu trees (Wrightia Tinctora) which has a great economic potential as it has many uses including making of world-famous Etikoppaka toys.



The flowers, leaves, fruits and seed of Ankudu tree are used as fodder for livestock. It is a source of dye and wood.

Etikoppaka toy maker D V V Kasi Viswanath told The Hans India on Saturday that Ankudu tree is availabe in Chintapalli, Paderu, Araku, Kambalapalli and Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district and Rajavommangi and Addateegala in East Godavari district and other parts of the state. The toy makers purchase the wood for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 having a length of 4 to 6 inches. Being a soft and easily to mould, the wood is a favourite for toy makers.

This way, Ankudu trees provide livelihood for several families. The consumption of wood is based on the sizes of toys that are made.

Kasi Viswanath urged the forest department to cultivate Ankudu tree like teak trees and sell them through depots which would benefit toymakers. He said their family had been making toys for 60 years. .A forest department official said separate budget is needed to cultivate Ankudu trees with an action plan.

The seeds explode because of high temperatures during April and May months and start germinating in June.

He says it takes 10 years if a tree's would can be used for making toys.

Even after cutting its branches for the purpose of wood, they regrow. The officials said trees grow in the districts of Krishna and West Godavari too.