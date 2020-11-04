Rajamahendravaram: Municipal workers demand release of salary dues

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Association (APMWA) members staged a protest at the office of regional joint director of municipal administration and taken out a rally from bus station to regional joint director office here on Tuesday.

APMWA (affiliated to AITUC) demanded the government to pay the salaries which are pending since last three months, health allowance and Rs 50 lakh to the workers who suffered with Covid-19.

The leaders also asked the government to provide job security to them as they are not having job security at present. Instead of repeated requests, the government is not paying the salaries. They warned that the agitation will be intensified if the government fails to clear the pending dues.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to regional joint director.

Association leaders T B Nagaraju, S V Ramana, Vasu, M Ravi and hundreds of workers were present at the protest.