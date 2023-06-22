Rajamahendravaram: Murali Mohan seeks govt support for nursery farmers

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Former MP and popular film actor Maganti Murali Mohan visited Sri Satyadeva Nursery in Kadiyam on Wednesday. Nursery head Pulla Anjaneyulu and nursery farmers gave him a warm welcome.

Nursery farmers explained to him the difficulties they have been facing. Anjaneyulu claimed that during Murali Mohan’s tenure as MP, he helped nursery farmers a lot in terms of subsidies on solar power units and free electricity.

They explained the difficulties the nursery sector is facing at present. They wanted provision of advanced equipment like digital sprayers to the nursery sector on subsidy.

Murali Mohan hoped that the government would respond to the problems faced by the nursery farmers and provide them with adequate support.

Nursery farmers should be encouraged to enable the development of the nursery sector, which is prestigious in the country, he said.