Rajamahendravaram: Mysterious disease plagues cows in city

Rajamahendravaram: Cows in the historical city have been suffering from a mysterious disease. Samples taken from the cows were sent to virology laboratory in Vijayawada for testing.

The illness of cows came to light when two cows in Narayanapuram area in the city developed marks on the skin and it looked like that someone had thrown acid on them. In the wake of this problem, MP Margani Bharat Ram on Thursday went to Narayanapuram and enquired with the owner of the cows and directed veterinary doctors to test the cows immediately.

Animal Husbandry department deputy director Dr Venugopala Rao, Assistant Director Ramesh Chandra and Dr Lokesh tested the cows.

Later, the doctors disclosed that this is a disease in animals and earlier it was noticed in Telangana area also. Former MLA Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, YSRCP rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar and others were present.