Rajamahendravaram : Naina Jaiswal launches Yuvatha-Haritha

Rajamahendravaram : International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal along with MP Margani Bharat Ram inaugurated Yuvatha-Haritha programme here on Monday, throwing a green challenge to students and youth to improve greenery in the city.

As part of it, the duo planted trees in AVA road along with YSRCP urban and rural coordinators Dr Akula Satyanarayana, Chandana Nageswar and other party leaders.

AVA road was adopted by the government college students and 140 students taken the task of the planting the trees and their nameplates were fixed to the plants. Eight to 10 feet height of plants were planted.

Later, MP Margani Bharat Ram said that the programme was taken up to increase greenery as Rajamahendravaram is in 8thplace in pollution levels in the State.

Students and youth were involved in the green challenge programme.

"It is our duty to give clean and pollution-free environment to our future generations and everyone should own the programme, which is first of its kind in the State", the MP said.

"As many as 12 important roads were identified in the city in this regard and the roads also be given to colleges and schools," he added.

The Municipal Corporation will supply water to the plants and the cost of each plant is in between Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 which were supplied under corporate social responsibility by some companies. Very shortly, the ancient city will be made green city, he added.

Naina Jaiswal said that MP Margani Bharat initiated a unique programme for pollution-free city and everyone in the city should extend his cooperation to him. Parents should also inculcate the habit of planting trees for a green and good environment, she said.

Giving the roads for adoption is a good idea which helps the students and youth to make accountable to develop greenery. The students and youth should take it as a challenge, she added.

YSRCP leaders Nandepu Srinivas, Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, M Sharmila Reddy and others were present.