Rajamahendravaram: Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh stay in buses near Mahanadu venue

Rajamahendravaram : Arrangements have been made for the delegates coming to Rajamahendravaram for the Mahanadu to stay at various hotels and at the houses of party leaders. But TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will stay in his bus near Mahanadu premises. Naidu took this decision to make himself accessible to the party ranks. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh also will stay in another bus at Mahanadu premises. The bus in which Lokesh would be staying was decorated with Yuvagalam signboards. Lokesh had filled the party ranks with josh by marching in the name of Yuvagalam.

The buses in which Naidu and Lokesh would be staying reached the Mahanadu premises on Friday itself.