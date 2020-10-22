Rajamahendravaram: Need of NGOs participation in development stressed

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Corporation commissioner Abishkit Kishore has underlined the need of participation on non-governmental organizations (NGO)s in the development activities.



Addressing the representatives of NGOs, in the corporation office here on Thursday, he said with the cooperation of all, Covid-19 cases were reduced to 19 percent.

The services of NGOs relating to Swacha Sarvekshan and Covid-19 pandemic cannot be forgotten. The NGOs should put their endeavour to bring awareness among the people about coronavirus as there is a scope of its increase during winter season. Wearing of masks and maintenance of physical distance are inevitable to combat the virus. Radical changes brought in sanitation wing and the sanitation work are up to satisfaction.

The commissioner further said all the junctions in the city will be developed by 2021 along with parks and roads. An amount of Rs 2 crore was allotted to develop Padmavathi park adjacent to national highway. Swimming pool, multi stadium will come up in the park. Plans are afoot to make the historical city as green city also, he said.

Corporation superintending engineer Om Prakash, NGO representatives Dr Gubbala Rambabu, Anup Jain, Amir Shah and others were present.