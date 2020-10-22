Rajamahendravaram: New urban development authority on the cards

Rajamahendravaram: The state government is contemplating to create another urban development authority in East Godavari district, in addition to the existing Godavari Urban Development Authority (Guda).

As part of it, Guda will be bifurcated and new Uda's headquarters will be set up at Kakinada. The government took the decision as the development has not been up to the expectations with Guda which is the largest urban development authority in the state.

Guda was established two years ago with a radius of 2,749 square kilometres and later expanded to 4,396 square kilometres. As many as 598 villages in 24 mandals along with Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada municipal corporations and municipalities such as Tuni, Pithapuram, Peddapuram, Samalkot, Ramachandrapuram, Gollaprolu, Amalapuram, Mandapeta, Mummidivaram and Yeleswaram are under Guda.

Meanwhile, after division of Guda, it was proposed to include Kovvur and Nidadavolu Assembly constituencies under its purview which falls under Rajamahendravaram parliamentary constituency.

Speaking to The Hans India, Guda vice-chairman R Amarendra said that as per the directions of state government, a proposal was sent to divide Guda and to create another urban development authority.

Kakinada and Amalapuram parliamentary constituencies along with entire area of Konaseema will come under the purview of proposed urban development authority with an area of 2,900 square kilometre. Its headquarters will be Rajamahendravaram while Guda will have hits headquarters in Kakinada.