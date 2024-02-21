Live
Rajamahendravaram: NGT inspects sand mining areas
Members of National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Pollution Control Board, Regional Directorate, Chennai Scientist D Soumya and others visited the places where illegal sand mining site in Godavari on Tuesday.
District collector Dr K Madhavi Latha informed that in the background of sand mining in Kadiyapulanka, Burrilanka and Cotton Barrage areas, the National Green Tribunal has visited these areas to investigate and ascertain the facts.
Environmental Pollution Control Engineer (Kakinada) BHL Sandeep Reddy, Dowleswaram Godavari Delta System Chief Engineer R Satish Kumar, Assistant Director, Mines & Geology M Subrahmanyam and others attended the inspection.
Collector Madhavi Latha said that the tribunal has studied the actual situation by visiting at the field-level. Irrigation Head Works EE R Kasi Visweswara Rao also participated. Later, Collector Madhavi Latha inspected the repair works of Cotton Barrage. Irrigation officials explained to the collector that some works are pending at Bobbarlanka and Picchukallanka of Konaseema district and proposals have been sent to undertake them as well.