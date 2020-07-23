Rajamahendravaram: No safety for Dalits under Jagan rule: PCC chief Sailajanath

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath came down heavily on the YSRCP government stating that there was no safety and security for Dalits under the present dispensation.



Dr Sailajanath called on the Varaprasad in the government hospital here where he was being treated for injuries after police beat him and tonsured his head.

Talking to newsmen the APCC president said that the Dalit youth was beaten black and blue for simply questioning the smuggling of sand.

"Not only he was beaten but was also humiliated by tonsuring his head and removing the moustache."

Stating that he came to know that a local YSRCP leader Krishna Murthy was behind the atrocity, he demanded registration of SC and ST Atrocities case against him.

He said that it had become common in the rule of Jagan Mohn Reddy to attack the Dalits. He appealed to all the BC, SC, ST associations to unanimously condemn the heinous act.