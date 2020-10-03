Rajamahendravaram: No safety for women under BJP rule, alleges CPI

Rajamahendravaram: CPI leaders staged a dharna at Gandhi statue at Jampeta here on Friday, protesting against BJP government's anti-people policies and increasing attacks of Dalits in the country.

Participating in the dharna, CPI district secretary T Madhu said that women are not able to mov freely even in day time in BJP government and rapes and attacks on women are rampant.

The BJP government had miserably failed to control the attacks on women and Dalits and trying to get political mileage through them, he added.

Meanwhile, differences between various religions are increasing because of BJP, he told.

CPI city secretary Nalla Rama Rao alleged BJP government confined only for publicity and taking no action against rapists and also on the persons attacking women. The recent rape incident in Uttar Pradesh was a glaring example for the failure of BJP government, he added.

CPI leaders K Ravichadra, VK Rao, K Rama Krishna, N Bramaramba, S Ramanamma and others were present.