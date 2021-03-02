X
Rajamahendravaram: Nominations filed for Lions Club posts

Lions Club former governor Grandhi Venkateswara Rao receiving nominations from Lion members in Rajamahendravaram on Monday for second governor post
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: Lions Club nominations committee chairman and former club governor Grandhi Venkateswara Rao has said that nomination process was com...

Rajamahendravaram: Lions Club nominations committee chairman and former club governor Grandhi Venkateswara Rao has said that nomination process was commenced from Monday for the posts of governor and deputy governor.

M Visweswara Rao for governor post, M Mangatayaru for deputy governor-1 post and V Suryanarayana for deputy governor-2 post filed their nominations to Grandhi Venateswara Rao.

Later, Venkateswara Rao said that the district called as Lion 316 district consisting of Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Amalapuram divisions.

Club's former governor K Ranga Rao, M Ranga Rao, regional chairmen J Srihati, CH Ramesh,G Murali, Dr Gubbala Rambabu and others were present.

