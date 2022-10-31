Rajamahendravaram: NSS volunteers clean railway station premises

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): NSS volunteers of Aditya Degree and Aditya Women's Colleges collected around 400 kgs of single-use plastic waste at Rajahmundry railway station on Sunday as part of Clean India campaign and made the station surroundings plastic-free.

Aditya Education Institutions Director SP Gangi Reddy said the collected plastic waste was handed over to Municipal Corporation staff.

Station manager M Ganga Prasad, chief ticket inspector K Srinivasa Rao and chief health inspector V Sriramulu were present during the programme.

NSS programme officers GVS Nageswara Rao and Dr BhV Rama Devi supervised. Principals Ch Phani Kumar and Sk Rahman congratulated the students for doing the service.