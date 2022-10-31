  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: NSS volunteers clean railway station premises

NSS volunteers of Aditya Colleges with the collected plastic waste at Rajahmundry railway station on Sunday
NSS volunteers of Aditya Colleges with the collected plastic waste at Rajahmundry railway station on Sunday

Highlights

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): NSS volunteers of Aditya Degree and Aditya Women's Colleges collected around 400 kgs of single-use plastic waste at Rajahmundry railway station on Sunday as part of Clean India campaign and made the station surroundings plastic-free.

Aditya Education Institutions Director SP Gangi Reddy said the collected plastic waste was handed over to Municipal Corporation staff.

Station manager M Ganga Prasad, chief ticket inspector K Srinivasa Rao and chief health inspector V Sriramulu were present during the programme.

NSS programme officers GVS Nageswara Rao and Dr BhV Rama Devi supervised. Principals Ch Phani Kumar and Sk Rahman congratulated the students for doing the service.

