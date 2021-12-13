Rajamahendravaram: Officials await guidelines as people seek booster shots

Rajamahendravaram: The Cases of Covid -19 are slowly increasing day by day and simoultansily the threat of Omicron new variant is causing fear and worry among people and hence they are demanding for booster dose to avoid the new threat of Omicron new variant Covid -19.

According to Medical officials there are more than 50 Covid -19 cases in the district. Despite lack of instructions from the government certain people are secretly resorting to booster shots. Certain doctors are encouraging people to take booster doses and accordingly people are taking it for their own safety and protection.

Many people are inclined to take a booster dose in view of the threatened third wave of Covid -19, despite the fact that they have already been vaccinated. But, the government has not issued any clear instructions regarding the booster dose and people have to take the booster dose as per their willingness.

Even though there are no specific instructions from the government, people have already resorted to booster doses in order to avoid the hazardous consequences of the third wave of Covid -19. However, the Medical and Health department officials opined that there is no danger or any side effects by taking the booster dose.

District Medical & Health Officer Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao told "The Hans India" that 50 Covid -19 cases are registered in the district. He said that people are demanding the administration of the booster dose in order to avoid the impact of the third wave. However, he said that till now no booster dose has been given to the people. He added that there are no clear cut instructions from the government regarding the booster dose.

The official said that vaccinated persons are also affected by Covid and reports relating to such cases are brought to the notice of the authorities .

He said that there will be no negative impact in case people take booster doses. He further stated that they have not received any instructions from the government. He said that if people want to take booster doses they can do so in any private hospitals and there will be no side effects due to taking the booster dose.

He asserted that there will be no danger or side effects by taking a booster dose that has been proved medically. He said that 1,680 persons have arrived from foreign countries in the district. He said that they tested the foreign returnees and found them to be Covid -19 negative. Even though they showed negative results they have been placed in home quarantine.

He said that regarding Omicron, all the medical personnel are alert in the district. He said that they are following the test, tracking and treatment procedure to contain the Covid and create awareness among the people to follow the Covid protocol. He advised the people to follow the Covid -19 protocols that maintain social distance wearing of masks, cleaning the hands with sanitizer and washing their hands with soaps cleanly every school should provide sanitizer and masks.

Government General Hospital Superintendent P. Venkata Budha told "The Hans India" that 11 Covid cases are being treated in the GGH. He further stated that there would be no negative impact by taking booster shots. He also stated that in taking first and second doses there are no side effects and similarly by taking booster shots no negative result will take place for the people. He further stated that owing to lack of instructions from the Central government, they are not administering booster doses. It is better to take a booster dose as soon as the government issues instructions in favour of a booster dose. He also suggested already vaccinated persons to take booster doses for the prevention of third wave. He also assured that there will be side effects by taking a booster dose.