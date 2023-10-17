Rajamahendravaram: Officials told to solve problems within stipulated time

Rajamahendravaram: The district officials were instructed to take action at field level to solve the problems in the district following the guidelines, without neglecting the applications received during Spandana.



At the same time, district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and district SP P Jagadeesh warned that the officials concerned will be held responsible if the solution shown by the official did not satisfy the petitioners, and if no action is taken within the stipulated time. The reply given to the applicant should have all details, they added.

People are reporting problems to the website of Jaganannaku Chebudam or 1902 number, and they should be checked and solved by logging in from time to time.

The Collector and SP jointly participated in Spandana programme on Monday and received complaints and requests. They said that 142 applications were received online and 19 direct ones. Of these, 57 were related to revenue department, 45 to police department and 59 to other departments.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, Regional Director of Tourism Department V Swami Naidu, District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao, DRDA Project Director S Subhashini and others participated.