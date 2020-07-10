Rajamahendravaram: Palabhishekam performed to Ambedkar statue

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Mala Mahanadu performed Palabhishekam to Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Simhachala Nagar here on Friday, protesting the attack on Dr BR Ambedkar's house Raja Gruha in Maharashtra.



Participating in the meeting Andhra Mala Mahanadu city president Ullam Ravi demanded that the central government protect Dr BR Ambedkar's house. Raja Gruha was constructed like

London museum. It is the duty of central government to initiate steps in this regard. Dr BR Ambedkar was a great leader who drafted our Constitution. He faced many problems and finally succeeded in his endeavour and elevated himself to great heights in the country as well as in the world.

Mahanadu state vice-president Allu Jayaraj, city secretary S Surendra Kumar, joint secretary I Kanka Raju and others were present.