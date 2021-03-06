Rajamahendravaram: Pensions, scholarships distributed

Rajamahendravaram: Walkers, Yoga and Laughing Club distributed scholarships to students and pensions to aged persons at its monthly meeting held at Ananda Gardens on the premises of SKVT college here on Friday.



Pensions of Rs 400 each was given to 70 aged persons by Gubbala Ravi Raja Kumar. R Satyavani donated 90 plates and B Posibabu also donated 90 glasses and in addition to this the club paid Rs 25,000 towards scholarships to four merit students.

Participating in the programme, MLA Adireddy Bhavani complimented the club management for giving scholarships and pensions every month. She asked the management to continue the charity in future also and assured to extend her help to the club for their activities.

The club founder Pamarthi Gopala Rao, president D Chinna Venkat Rao, secretary S Sattibabu and members were present.