X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Poor Brahmin women get sewing machines on leader's birthday

YSRCP leader S Sivarama Subramanyam distributing sewing machines in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday
x

YSRCP leader S Sivarama Subramanyam distributing sewing machines in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Seva Sangham Samakya has distributed sewing machines to 10 poor Brahmin women under the aegis of District Brahmin Seva Sangham Samakya

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Seva Sangham Samakya has distributed sewing machines to 10 poor Brahmin women under the aegis of District Brahmin Seva Sangham Samakya.

The sewing machines were distributed in connection with state samakya president Satyavada Durga Prasad's birthday at YSRCP city office here on Tuesday. YSRCP city coordinator Srighakollapu Sivarama Subramanyam distributed the sewing machines.

Samakya district president Madiraju Srinivasu, city president D Satyanarayana, M Kumar, V Satya Prasad and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X