Rajamahendravaram: Poor Brahmin women get sewing machines on leader's birthday

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Seva Sangham Samakya has distributed sewing machines to 10 poor Brahmin women under the aegis of District Brahmin Seva Sangham Samakya.

The sewing machines were distributed in connection with state samakya president Satyavada Durga Prasad's birthday at YSRCP city office here on Tuesday. YSRCP city coordinator Srighakollapu Sivarama Subramanyam distributed the sewing machines.

Samakya district president Madiraju Srinivasu, city president D Satyanarayana, M Kumar, V Satya Prasad and others were present.