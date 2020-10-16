Rajamahendravaram: Problems of railways in city to be resolved says Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: MP and YSRCP Parliamentary Party chief Margani Bharat Ram has said that Railway Board chairman VK Yadav responded positively to sort out the pending problems relating to railways in the city.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' on Thursday, he said a memorandum was submitted to him taking the issues such as construction of fourth and fifth platforms at East railway station, shifting of coal yard to Kadiyam from the existing place of East railway station and facilities in the railway station.

There is need to develop East railway station as traffic is increasing on that side as many colonies located adjacent to the station and also national highway 16 between Chennai and Kolkata passing adjacent to the railway station.

Expansion of East railway station road to 100 feet to ease traffic movement also taken to the notice of chairman who assured to address the problems without delay.