Rajamahendravaram: Prove mettle in sports, purohits told

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar asked Brahmin Purohits to prove their mettle in the fields of sports at State and national level.

Inaugurating Brahmin Purohit Cricket League (BPCL) competitions on the second day at Margani grounds here on Monday, he said that Purohits should put their endeavour to become good cricket players.

Sports and games helps to maintain sound health, good physique, escalates competitive spirit and self-confidence, he averred. They should spare some time for sports and games every day, he said.

Complimenting the organisers for conducting Cricket League for Purohits he advised them to conduct the competitions in future also.

JSP State official spokesperson Kandula Durgesh, leader YS Rao, Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Samkeshma Sangham vice-president Nanduri Venkata Ramana, B Ravi, T Narasimha Murthi and others were present.