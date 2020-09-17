Rajamahendravaram: Provide security to temples, demands TDP Urban MLA Adireddy Bhavani

Rajamahendravaram: TDP Urban MLA Adireddy Bhavani demanded that the government provide necessary security to the temples which is inevitable in the wake of series of attacks on the temples.

In a press note released here on Wednesday, the MLA said much before dust settled down in Antarvedi temple incident, three silver lion idols of Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada were stolen which is glaring example of loopholes in security at temples.

She asked the government to take stern action against the negligent attitude of respective officials and also nab the accused immediately.