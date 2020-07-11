Rajamahendravaram: Publicity vehicles on Corona flagged off

Rajamahendravaram: Paravastu Satya Gopindh Seva Trust chairman and BJP leader Paravastu Satya Gopoinadh has said that everyone in society take preventive measures to combat Corona. As the Corona is spreading fast, the people should take care of their health.

Inaugurating publicity vehicles on Corona here on Friday, he said on behalf of the trust this programme was taken up to bring awareness about the precautionary measures to avoid Corona.

Though the governments are trying to eradicate Corona, it is spreading fast necessitating people to maintain social distance and wearing masks, he averred.

The publicity vans help to educate and alert people to some extent, he said. BJP leaders V Teja, Raju and others were present.