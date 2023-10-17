Rajamahendravaram: Pujas performed for Naidu’s health

Rajamahendravaram: Wishing recovery of the health of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and safe release from jail, party leaders and activists performed special puja at various temples in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. They broke 700 coconuts in various temples.



Former MLC Adireddy Apparao, who led this programme, said that Chandrababu’s health condition is alarming. Naidu was arrested illegally and so far the police were unable to show even a single proof that he had committed corruption, he added. The leaders demanded better medical treatment for Chandrababu.

BC Sadhikara Samiti Settibalija division State convener Kudupudi Sattibabu, city TDP general secretary B Radha, Telugu Women State committee executive secretary Turakala Nirmala, Rajahmundry parliament women committee chairperson Male Vijayalakshmi, city women’s committee president Kosuri Chandipriya and others were present.