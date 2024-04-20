Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari takes part in huge rally, files nomination

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari filed her nomination papers as BJP candidate for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. She handed submitted her nomination papers to Dr K Madhavi Latha, District Collector and returning officer for the MP constituency.

Earlier, from her residence on JN Road in Rajahmundry, Purandeswari reached the RO office near the Collectorate in Bommuru in a massive rally with thousands of supporters.



Thousands of BJP, Jana Sena and TDP activists took part in the rally. Union Minister VK Singh, BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju, TDP candidates of Rajahmundry city, Rajahmundry rural and Gopalapuram Assembly constituencies under Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency Adireddy Srinivas, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Maddipati Venkataraju, Rajanagaram constituency Jana Sena candidate Bathula Balarama Krishna, BJP district president Bommula Dattu, State general secretary Kasi Viswanatha Raju participated in this event. Anaparti TDP in-charge Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy also attended.



After submitting the nomination papers, Purandeswari spoke at a media conference along with BJP State general secretary Kasi Viswanatha Raju, State chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, district president Bommula Dattu and others.



She said that people supported YSRCP in 2019 with a hope that it would develop the State. But YSRCP could not keep that trust.



She flayed the ruling YSRCP for taking loans indiscriminately and imposing a huge debt burden on the State. The State government is not in a position to pay salaries to employees on time.



She pointed out that industrialists left the State due to the policies adopted by the YSRCP government. Though various corporations were set up, no funds were allocated.

She came down heavily on the government for cancelling 27 schemes meant for the welfare of SCs. The government was putting the lives of the poor at risk by selling inferior quality liquor. There has been indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources.

She assured that if the NDA wins in the State, the double engine government will guide AP in the path of development.



Purandeswari said the Central government had sanctioned Rs 57 crore for cleaning up River Godavari, but the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had not spent even a single rupee.

