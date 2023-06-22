Rajamahendravaram: Quiz on financial literacy held for students

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Lead Bank (Union Bank of India) Branch Manager DV Prasad informed that following the instructions of Reserve Bank of India, quiz programmes are being conducted on All India Financial Literacy to ensure that students have a full understanding of financial resources, management of financial activities and related terminology from school level. A quiz competition for students at mandal-level was organised at SKVT Government High School here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Prasad said that this quiz is designed to make everyone fully aware of the details of common savings schemes, income, expenses, basic banking, deposits, debit cards, credit cards, cheque books, different types of bank accounts, basic concepts of banking and digital payments which are being used extensively these days.

Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar acted as the observer for this programme. As many as 48 students and 22 guide teachers from 22 schools participated in this quiz competition.

G Smiley and D Jaya Naga Durgadevi (Lalacheruvu High School) won first prize, B Durga Saran and B Leela Saran (Quarry Peta High School) won second prize, while M Sai Lokesh and M Abhishek (Chunni Lal Jaju High School) won third prize. Prizes were awarded to the winners.

Union Bank of India Assistant Branch Manager G Sridhar, Nodal Officer P Satya Kiran, SKVT Govt High School Headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam and others participated.