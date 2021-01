Rajamahendravaram: Religious fervour marks Kanuma, Makara Sankranti

Rajamahendravaram: Kanuma, third day of three-day Sankranti festival was celebrated with religious fervour on Friday and Makara Sankranti (peddapanduga) on Thursday.

Special poojas were performed in all the temples both on Makara Sankranti and Kanuma.

Meanwhile, on Makara Sankranti, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja offered Tiruvabhadaranams to Lord Ayyappa Swamy at Gowthami Ghat on Thursday.

Prior to this, Tiruvabharanams were taken to the temple from Jakkampudi Raja's house with a procession, which passed through Kambala tank, Devi Chowk and main road. Later, the temple priests decorated Swamy Ayyappa with Tiruvabharanams.

Temple trustee Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi and other members P Hanmantha Rao, CH Shankar Rao, BS Narayana, Thota Subba Rao and others were present.