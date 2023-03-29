Rajamahendravaram: Resolve land acquisition issues, Collector tells officials

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector K Madhavi Latha has ordered the officials concerned to resolve the issues related to land acquisition for the ADB road in East Godavari district by the end of June. For this, the authorities should work in coordination as per the government guidelines, she said.

She reviewed the pending issues related to land acquisition with Joint Collector N Tej Bharat and other officials here on Tuesday.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said that 19 issues of land acquisition undertaken for ADB road expansion works in Rajanagaram mandal are pending and added that one person had approached court regarding compensation. He explained that a team including officials from revenue, survey, R&B and other departments will be sent to find out the actual details at field level and submit a report.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimham, RDO A Chaitra Varshini, National Highways PD Surendra, Survey and Revenue Officers, Collectorate Superintendent MD Ali and others attended the meeting.