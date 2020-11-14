Rajamahendravaram: RIS to reopen soon, as CBSE gives green signal

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendri International School (RIS) chairman TK Visweswara Reddy has said that CBSE has accorded permission for the classes from one to 10th standard.

Speaking to reporters at Rajamahendri Degree College here on Friday, he said the CBSE team had inspected the school and given the permission in this regard within three months.

RIS was started with state syllabus with all facilities such as latest labs, central library, digital and air-conditioned classrooms, skating rink with international standards, science park, fitness park, 400-metre running track etc. RIS principal TVD Chandra Sekhar said qualified teachers will teach the lessons with special focus on each student. Plans are afoot to conduct state-level skating competitions in the school, which is having necessary skating rink, he added.

Admissions have commenced in CBSE syllabus and 50 per cent discount is being given in fees, he said. RIS director T Swarup Reddy was also present.