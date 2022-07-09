Rajamahendravaram: RJY 42 CRPF battalion organises plantation drive

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari): The 42 CRPF battalion Rajahmundry organised a plantation drive at Regional Forest Research Centre and AP Forest Academy campus in Rajahmundry on Saturday. Satish Kumar, Commandant of 42- Battalion, G Suresh Babu, second-in-command, Senthil Kumar, second-in-command and other officers and jawans of 42 battalion planted saplings on the occasion.

M V Prasada Rao, deputy director of APSFA, L Bheemaiah state silviculturist and NV Sivaram asst. silviculturist attended the programme on behalf of the forest department. A total of 110 officers and jawans participated and planted 1,000 various saplings with great enthusiasm.