Rajamahendravaram: RJY 42 CRPF battalion organises plantation drive

CRPF 42 Battalion personnel plant saplings during the Vana Mahotsava held on the premises of the Regional Forest Research Centre, Forest Academy, Rajamahendravaram on Saturday
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari): The 42 CRPF battalion Rajahmundry organised a plantation drive at Regional Forest Research Centre and AP Forest Academy campus in Rajahmundry on Saturday. Satish Kumar, Commandant of 42- Battalion, G Suresh Babu, second-in-command, Senthil Kumar, second-in-command and other officers and jawans of 42 battalion planted saplings on the occasion.

M V Prasada Rao, deputy director of APSFA, L Bheemaiah state silviculturist and NV Sivaram asst. silviculturist attended the programme on behalf of the forest department. A total of 110 officers and jawans participated and planted 1,000 various saplings with great enthusiasm.

