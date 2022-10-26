  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Road cum Rail bridge reopens today

Highlights

District Collector K. Madhavi Latha announced in a statement on Wednesday night that the road cum rail bridge will be reopened from Thursday because of the completion of emergency repairs.

She said that patchwork and railing repairs have been completed in the order of highest priority. Iron railings have been installed in the areas where the railings are damaged and iron grills have been installed in the areas where the footpath is damaged.

