Don’t wash dirty linen in public, TG Cong spin doc warns leaders

Hyderabad: In what appears to be a gag order by the new AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan against leaders, she restrained the party men from going all out in public against each other. They were warned of action, if found sharing details particularly on social media and cautioned those who cross the party line.

The State in-charge, who began a series of review meetings with the leaders of various Assembly segments, cautioned constituency in-charges of replacement in case they fail to resolve the issues within the party.

She also emphasised that the leaders can have detailed discussion during the meetings – be it the party meetings or cabinet, but should not disclose the details out to the public and through social media.

She warned of disciplinary action against those who would not pay heed.

During the erstwhile Medak district review, the differences in Patancheru Assembly constituency were brought to fore by constituency in-charge Kata Srinivas Goud who continues to have differences with MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy. He brought to the notice of Meenakshi Natarajan about the failure of Aadi Srinivas committee to present a report to PCC over the matter of internal squabbling.

Srinivas Goud alleged that the defectors were enjoying the power, while the loyal party workers were ignored.

Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha also briefed her about the situation in the Assembly constituency and was later asked to resolve the matter.

There were also complaints from other leaders about the influence of BRS in Patancheru. They alleged that the Congress party leaders were being cornered at the time of implementation of various government schemes.

Damodar Rajanarsimha was also asked to keep his focus on Gajwel and Siddipet constituencies by listing them under ‘special category’. She also held a separate meeting with the Minister. The new in-charge also made it clear that the nominated posts would be offered to those who spent over a decade as party workers.