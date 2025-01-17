Live
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Road safety posters released
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District joint collector S Chinna Ramudu has directed transport department officials to conduct awareness campaigns emphasising safety during travel. On Thursday, the JC unveiled posters for the ‘National Road Safety Month – 2025’ at his chamber, accompanied by District Transport Officer (DTO) R Suresh and others.
Speaking on the occasion, the JC informed that awareness programmes will be conducted from January 16 to February 15 across the district as part of National Road Safety Month.
He instructed officials to organise special training programmes for vehicle operators, focusing on precautions to avoid accidents.
He emphasised the need for training auto drivers on traffic rules and safety measures while driving on national highways. The JC also stressed the importance of helmet usage and directed officials to launch dedicated campaigns to promote it.
DTO Suresh stated that road safety programmes will be conducted in 18 mandals and 3 municipal jurisdictions in collaboration with public representatives and community participation. Motor Vehicle Inspectors Ch Sampath Kumar, GD Ramanarayana, M Ravi Kumar, and Assistant MVIs Suma and Sai were also present.