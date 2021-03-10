X
Rajamahendravaram : Siva temples decked up for Maha Sivaratri tomorrow

Corporation officials illuminating Lord Siva statue at Kotilingala Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday for Maha Sivaratri(Right);Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali inspecting water level in River Godavari for Maha Sivaratri holy dip (Left)
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram : Siva temples in the city were decked up for Maha Sivaratri festival scheduled to be held on Thursday. The Endowments department ...

Rajamahendravaram : Siva temples in the city were decked up for Maha Sivaratri festival scheduled to be held on Thursday.

The Endowments department as well as temples' trust boards made elaborate arrangements for the hassle-free Darshan of Lord Siva.

Separate queues for general and special darshans were arranged and the temples were illuminated. Arrangements were made for supply of drinking water at pandals. All facilities provided for special poojas and Abishekams by the priests.

Siva temples such as Uma Markandeya Swamy temple, Uma Kotiliingeswara Swamy temple,Visweswara Swamy temple, Sarangadhareswara Swamy temple, Veerahadreswara Swamy temple etc were decked up.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation cleared garbage at Pushkar Ghat, Kotilingala Ghat, Padmavathi Ghat, Saraswathi Ghat and Chintalamma Ghat. The corporation arranged dress changing rooms, lighting, drinking water, first aid centres etc at all bathing ghats.

The sanitary staff is deployed at the ghats for frequent cleaning of ghats.

Many non-governmental organisations are also making arrangements to serve food and supply drinking water and butter milk etc to the thronging devotees.

