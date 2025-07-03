Rajamahendravaram students win gold medals

Rajamahendravaram: Two students from the Municipal Town High School in Rajamahendravaram have brought pride to East Godavari district by winning gold medals at the recently held state-level kickboxing championships. Likhitha, a student of Class 9, and Firoz, from Class 10, emerged victorious in their respective categories.

The young champions, accompanied by their Headmaster A Suri Babu, met East Godavari District School Education Officer (DSEO) Kandi Vasudeva Rao, who congratulated them on their remarkable achievement. Speaking on the occasion, the DSEO appreciated the students’ dedication and talent. He advised teachers and headmasters to identify such potential in students and encourage them appropriately. He said winning gold medals at the state level was a moment of pride for the district and wished the students continued success in both sports and academics.

Urban Range DI B Dilip Kumar, District Examination Board Secretary Deva Anita, and teacher V Maheshwara Rao also participated in the event.