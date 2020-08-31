Rajamahendravaram: TDP flays Jagan for treating Dalits as mere vote bank

Rajamahendravaram: TDP youth leader Adireddy Srinivas lamented that it is unfair to attack Dalits who played a key role in the YSRCP coming into power.



SC Corporation former director Kasi Naveen Kumar, TDP city general secretary R Maneswar Rao and other leaders unveiled a booklet titled 'Dalitulapai Damanakanda' at Ambedkar statue near Gokavaram Busstand here on Monday.

Srinivas said that the recent attacks on Dalits are a testament to the lack of justice for the victims. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has been criticized for seeing Dalits only as a vote bank. Dalits lived with self-respect under the TD regime, but the YSRCP government was suppressing their rights. He demanded that the government release a white paper on the ongoing attacks on Dalits. He said that the TDP stands by the Dalits.

Naveen Kumar said that Jagan government was trying to suppress Dalits.