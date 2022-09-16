Rajamahendravaram: Teachers told to inculcate reading habit among students

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): CAV Prasad, member of State School Education, Control and Monitoring Committee, asked headmasters and teachers to inculcate reading habit among the students from primary level. The State inspection team inspected several government and private schools in the city on Thursday. The level of the students in reading, writing and mathematical standards were examined.

Prasad said that the committee inspected Burrilanka Mandal Parishad Primary School and Veeravaram ZP High School in Kadiyam mandal of East Godavari district. According to the National Assessment Survey, the standard of students in Andhra Pradesh schools is not promising after Covid. Pratham voluntary organisation had conducted a survey and made some suggestions to determine the level of students through annual school report (Assar Report). Accordingly, the education department has formed a State-level committee, he said.

Prasad clarified that based on the instructions of the committee, the baseline test was conducted to determine the exact level of the students. He said that based on that result, the level of the students was recorded and instructions were given to organise preparation programmes. He said that the progress of students in Srinivasa Ramanujan Municipal Corporation High School and Veerabhadrapuram Special Primary School in Rajamahendravaram city was examined. He said that students' interactions and teachers' actions were observed and appropriate suggestions were given. The teachers were told to explain one English word daily to students. Another member of the committee Dr V Narayana Reddy also participated.