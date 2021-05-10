Rajamahendravaram: Tokens for people waiting to get vaccines

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Abishikt Kishore has inspected vaccination centres intended for frontline warriors here on Sunday.

He said tokens were issued to frontline warriors and seating arrangements were made to wait till they get vaccine. In every vaccination centre, queue, public address system etc were arranged to avoid jostling.

With the issue of tokens, the people are coming in queues and getting their vaccines. The vaccines will be given to all, he averred. Corporation arranged 10 vaccination centres in the city.