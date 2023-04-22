Rajamahendravaram: Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu joins BJP

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Guntur-based industrialist and head of Tulasi Seeds Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu and young industrialist Tulasi Yogesh Chandra have joined the BJP here on Friday. They joined the party in the presence of Union Minister and State BJP in-charge Muraleedharan, party national general secretary Purandeshwari and State president Somu Veerraju at the party office here.

Speaking on the occasion, Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu expressed hope that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will become Vishwa Guru. Stating that he joined the BJP as he is positive towards Modi's policies, he clarified that the party will decide whether he should contest the election or not. He expressed confidence that BJP will play an active role in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Ramachandra Prabhu contested 2009 elections from Guntur West constituency on behalf of Praja Rajyam Party. He has been in touch with BJP State president Somu Veerraju for some time now.

Somu Veerraju said that Ramchandra Prabhu, who has received prestigious awards in industrial and service sectors, has joined the BJP and has filled the party circles with spirited enthusiasm.

Later, the BJP core committee held a meeting and discussed on the political developments taking place across the State. The committee has discussed the BJP's stance in the context of the notable relationship between Jana Sena Party and Telugu Desam Party.

A BJP leader told The Hans India that most of the leaders have expressed their opinion that JSP and BJP alliance should continue. The core committee meeting focused on strengthening the BJP in Andhra Pradesh as elections are coming next year.