Rajamahendravaram: Two-day enthralling Nrutya Kalotsavam concludes

Rajamahendravaram: Two-day Nrutya Kalotsavam under the aegis of Gayatri Nrutya Kala Niketan came to an end at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram here on Sunday. About 600 dancers from Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh participated in the marathon dance event.

The dancers gave performance in Kuchipudi, Bharat Natyam and folk dances from 8 am to 7 pm and the dances enthralled the audience. Nrutya Kala Niketan chief Gayatri Patnaik supervised the dance programme.

The pleased noted dancer said that the participants gave good performances and added that the organisation is putting its endeavour to encourage dances and also budding dancers. The dance events also be continued frequently. Prizes were presented to the winners.