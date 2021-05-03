Rajamahendravaram: Vaccination centres shifted to various locations

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Corporation has shifted Covid vaccination centres to nearest points from the existing Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in the city and 95 ward secretariats covered in the vaccination centres.

The vaccination centre from UPHC Morampudi was shifted to the Municipal Corporation upper primary school for 10,11,12, 26 and 27 divisions. Similarly, the vaccination centre at UPHC Iswar Nagar-II was shifted to training college for 24,25,28,19,10 and 33 divisions.

From UPHC Iswar Nagar-1, the vaccination centre was shifted to the Municipal corporation elementary school Quarrypeta for the divisions 44,47,48 and 49 and from UPHC Sambhu Nagar to RCM municipal corporation elementary school for the divisions 16th and 20th divisions.

Vaccination centre from UPHC Ambedkar Nagar was shifted to municipal high school Danavaipeta for 6,7,13,14, 15 and 31st divisions; The vaccination centre from UPHC Narayanapuram was shifted to municipal elementary school Narayanapuram for 1,2,9 and 50thdivisions and vaccination centre from UPHC Burhannalapeta was shifted to Nannaya municipalhigh school Aryapuram for 34th to 41st divisions.

Vaccination centre from UPHC Anand Nagar was shifted to the municipal corporation school AnandNagar for 42nd to 46th divisions, vaccination centre from UPHC also shifted to the community centre for 31,33,36 and 35 divisions and vaccination centre from PP unit was also shifted to Chunnilal Jajoo Rotary municipal school for 3,4,5,6,8,21,22 and 23rd divisions.

Commissioner Abishikt Kishore appealed to the people to note the changes in the vaccination centres.