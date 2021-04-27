Rajamahendravaram: Various showrooms mushrooming in Grand City of Culture

Rajamahendravaram: The Grand City of Culture is eclipsing near-by towns, by spreading its wings of textiles, jewellery, education, medical and hospitality sectors. The cultural capital of the state is centrally located between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam with rail, air and road connectivity across the country.

Because of the facilities, many shops of various brands are opened in the city competing with traditional shops. Meanwhile, the population is also increasing to 5.50 lakh from the existing four lakh with the merger of 10 surrounding villages in the corporation. Daily about 1.50 lakh

people from twin Godavari districts come to the city on various works.

The shops of various brands relating to textiles such as Neerus, Max, Un Limited, Kala Nikethan, Sri Kala Nikethan, KLM South India Mall, BRK Mall, Reliance Trends, Romam, Pantaloons, CMR, Swigger, supermarkets such as Reliance Mart, Spencer's, D Mart, More, Big Bazaar and in the field of jewellery Vaibhav, Joy Alukkas, Joy Lukkas, Mohammed Khan and Sons, Tanishq, Khazana and in

hospitality sector star category hotels such as Anand Regency, Shelton, La Hospin, River Bay etc are in the city. In addition to the hotels, APTDC's luxury hotel and a mall is also coming up shortly in the city. The city has nearly 2,000 textiles shops, 250 gold shops, 400 hospitals and two universities along with scores of various educational institutions. Meanwhile, many malls and other shops are coming up in the outskirts of the city, because of its expansion. Many doctors of other areas are starting super speciality and multi-speciality hospitals in the city.

M Papa Rao, a traditional textile dealer said that various brands are giving competition but the customers are giving priority for quality.